Jack Huston joins ‘Expats’ Amazon drama series

Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming drama ‘Expats’ has found its male lead in actor Jack Huston. It’s based on Janice YK Lee’s novel ‘The Expatriates’. It will be made by director-showrunner Lulu Wang, Nicole Kidman and Per Saari’s Blossom Films and Amazon Studios.

Set against the fabric of Hong Kong, ‘Expats’ is the story of an international community whose lives are bound together forever after a sudden family tragedy. It revolves around three women, Mercy (Ji-young Yoo), Margaret and Hilary.

Jack Huston will play David Starr, who has long lived in the shadow of his impressive wife Hilary. When the expat community is struck by a catastrophic event, his old demons resurface, forcing him to confront who he’s become.

The series is executive produced by Wang, Kidman and Saari for Blossom Films, Theresa Park for her Per Capita Productions, Dani Melia, and Stan Wlodkowski, with Lee serving as consulting producer and writer. Alice Bell also serves as a writer and executive producer. Wang serves as showrunner and is directing all episodes.