International Women’s Day: Binge-watch this specially curated list with your girl gang!

International Women’s Day is around the corner, and Lionsgate Play brings binge-worthy content reminiscing how women have carved their footprints in the area of films and beyond. This International Women’s Day invite your girl gang, get some popcorn, and get entertained with back-to-back content that have not only rolled out epic performances but have also garnered a huge fan following.

The Father

'The Father' is a critically acclaimed film directed by Florian Zeller. The Anthony Hopkin starrer was ecumenically hailed for its story and performances. Anthony Hopkins plays an ailing, octogenarian Londoner who is also suffering to dementia, he further feels forsaken when his only daughter Anne informs him that she is moving to Paris. ‘The Father’ has an impressive rating of 8.3 on IMDB and is also one of the loved films of 2021 now available of Lionsgate Play. An emotional roller coaster, keep your tissue boxes handy for this one!

Bombshell

'Bombshell' is a 2019 film based on true events of how a group of women come together to expose Fox News CEO Roger Ailes for sexual harassment. Bombshell received rave reviews, with audiences loving the performances of lead cast Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman, and Margot Robbie, who were also nominated for various prestigious awards owing to their performance. The film is helmed by Jay Roach and written by Charles Randolph. Ladies, this one is not worth a miss!

Iris

'Iris' is a 2001 acclaimed film starring Judi Dench, Kate Winslet & Jim Broadbent in lead roles. The film is based on true story of writer novelist Iris Murdoch and John Bayley. The film revolves around a writer, Iris Murdoch who meets John at Oxford University during her teaching career. Events take a beautiful turn and Iris-John begin their journey to a happily ever after. This journey however is short as Iris gets diagnosed with Alzheimer's. The film has an IMDB rating of 7 and is available on Lionsgate Play. Teary-eyed, yet drama coming your way!

Hope

'Hope' starring Veronika Kornienko, Aleksandr Kuzmin, Aleksey Morozov, Viktoriya Isakova in the lead is an espionage drama set in the 1990s and present-day Russia, with a strong female protagonist. The story revolves around a complex, dynamic woman, Hope, who has a hidden history rooting back when she was young and now lives a double life. Mainly she's a loving mother and wife to her unsuspecting family, but she also has an inescapable alter-ego as one of the most ruthless and successful contract killers who are desperately willing to save her family and to find her way out of. The 16 episodic series is created by Elena Hazanova with some par excellence performances, and a strong storyline.

Mary Kills People

Dr Mary Harris works at the emergency department of the Eden General Hospital to save people's live. At night, though, she turns her attention to a different practice. Working with her partner, a former plastic surgeon, Mary moonlights as an underground angel of death. Together, they help terminally ill patients end their lives on their own terms. As her world starts to unravel, it starts to get complicated when the police start investigating them. The series has three seasons with 6 episode each Caroline Dhavernas, Jay Ryan, and Richard Short in lead. The series received a 7.5 rating on IMDb and is a critically acclaimed drama.