Idris Elba starrer ‘Concrete Cowboys’ has now landed a deal with Netflix.

The drama also features ‘Stranger Things’ star Caleb McLaughlin and actor Jharrel Jerome. It will be released on Netflix in 2021.

The film had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in September.

The drama is based on the novel 'Ghetto Cowboy' by Greg Neri. The story is inspired by the real-life Fletcher Street Stables, a black urban horsemanship community which has existed in Philadelphia for more than 100 years providing a safe haven for the neighbourhood.

The film marks the directorial debut of Ricky Staub, who has also penned the screenplay with Dan Walser.