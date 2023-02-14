Idris Elba ends James Bond speculation: I’m not going to be that guy

British actor Idris Elba has dashed many hopes when he made it clear that he will not be the next James Bond. While he had expressed his disinterest earlier as well, this is the first time he has ended all speculation. Speaking at the World Government Summit in Dubai (quoted by the Associated Press), Elba was talking about his upcoming film Luther: The Fallen Sun based on the BBC series Luther, He said, "It’s very dark. We’ve been working on the television show for about 10 years and so the natural ambition is to take it to the big screen, and so we’re here with the first movie.”

He went on to say, "You know, a lot of people talk about another character that begins with ‘J’ and ends with ‘B,’ but I’m not going to be that guy. I’m going to be John Luther. That’s who I am.”

Since Daniel Craig's retirement from the James Bond role, there has been much speculation about his potential successor. Michael G. Wilson, one of the producers of James Bond movies, revealed while speaking to Deadline last year that he and his partner Barbara Broccoli are searching for actors around 30 years old for the role, as Bond is an experienced agent who has been through significant life experiences, likely as a veteran of the SAS or similar.

Broccoli previously said that the character of Bond is being reinvented, and the next film's script cannot be developed until they decide how to approach it. She estimates that filming is at least two years away. She has also stated that the next Bond will be portrayed by a male actor, despite demands from some for a female "Jane Bond." Daniel Craig played the role for the fifth and final time in the 2020 film No Time to Die, directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga and featuring a star-studded cast. The movie was both a commercial and a critical success. The James Bond film franchise is based on the novels of British author Ian Fleming.

Luther: The Fallen Sun releases on March 10 on Netflix. It will also release in UK and US theatres on February 24.

Watch WION live!