Ice Cube confirms he lost $9 million for refusing COVID-19 vaccine: 'Didn’t wanna get the mo****rf***ing jab'

Rapper-actor Ice Cube has confirmed a report from October that he lost $9 million because he refused COVID-19 vaccine. Last month, The Hollywood Reporter claimed that Ice Cube, whose real name is O'Shea Jackson Sr, had lost an opportunity to earn the hefty amount because he refused the jab.

“I turned down a movie because I didn’t wanna get the mo****rf***ing jab. I turned down $9 million because I didn’t want to get the jab. F*** that jab, and fuck y’all for trying to make me get it. I don’t know how Hollywood feel about me right now," Ice Cube revealed while speaking at the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast.

He added, “I didn’t turn [$9 million] down. Them mo****rf***ers wouldn’t give it to me because I wouldn’t get the shot. I didn’t turn it down. They just didn’t give it to me.”

The COVID-19 vaccines have divided Hollywood with some major artists refusing to take it or making so-called anti-vaxx comments. Apart from Ice Cube, Evangeline Lilly, Letitia Wright, Offset, Chet Hanks are some of those celebrities.

It was earlier reported by THR that 'Boyz n the Hood' actor had to quit Sony Pictures’ upcoming comedy film 'Oh Hell No' as the producers had requested him to get the COVID-19 vaccine jab.