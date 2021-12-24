I’m Really Grateful: Alec Baldwin thanks well-wishers for their support after Rust shooting

Alec Baldwin, who had a rough year has recently released his Christmas message for his supporters and thanked them for all the strength and wishes.



Baldwin recently took his Instagram account and shared a video message in which he appears and talked about the 'tough time' he has been having in recent weeks after accidentally shooting tragedy on the set of Rust.

In the video, he speaks directly into the camera and is looking tired with messy hair with face unshaven. "I wanted to take a moment to say thank you to all the people who sent me such kind words and best wishes and strength and hope and prayers, thoughts and lots of encouragement," he said.

"I got hundreds, hundreds of emails from friends, family and colleagues and people I haven't heard from in quite a while to send me strength and good wishes and so forth. I'm really grateful to them."



Further, he also took a moment to acknowledge the recent tragic event of the shooting which has been investigated by the police. ''I’m looking forward to some aspects of this being behind me, of course for everyone who’s involved in this it’s never going to be behind us because someone died so tragically. I never lose sight of that, not a day goes by that I don’t think about that.''

He also said that he's at home with his family, and the only thing he cares about.



''It's true, the only thing I care about is my wife and my kids and just want forward with my life try to get through a tough time, a really tough time,' Baldwin said in the emotional message.



''I wanted to say thank you to all the people who sent me good wishes and send me the support I'm very grateful for that. I feel very awkward going through this. It has been very difficult. I wanna say happy holidays happy Hanukkah and Christmas and a happy Kwanzaa. Whatever holiday you're celebrating.''



''I hope that you're as lucky as I am in one department and that you're home with your family. I'm home with my family. It's all I've got. The only thing that matters. Be safe, wear a mask, get the booster. Don't let Santa Claus down the chimney without a mask,' Baldwin said when signing off.



Meanwhile, earlier, during the interview, Alec revealed that he does not feel guilty for the death of Halyna Hutchins on the set of 'Rust,' as he explained that he started cocking the gun that killed the cinematographer but did not pull the trigger.



"I feel that someone is responsible for what happened and I can't say who that is. But I know it's not me," the US actor told ABC in his first major interview.