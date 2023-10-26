I’m not a psycho: Hasan Minhaj breaks silence on 'needlessly misleading' New Yorker profile

Stand-up comedian and political commentator Hasan Minhaj has finally broken his silence about the controversy surrounding a September New Yorker profile that raised questions about the authenticity of stories in his stand-up comedy. The article alleged that Minhaj had fabricated or exaggerated elements of his life stories, which left many questioning his public persona. In a 20-minute video statement provided to The Hollywood Reporter, Minhaj addresses the allegations, providing more context on the stories in question and explaining his artistic choices.

“The reason I feel horrible is because I’m not a psycho. But this New Yorker article definitely made me look like one. It was so needlessly misleading, not just about my stand-up, but also about me as a person. The truth is, racism, FBI surveillance and the threats to my family happened. And I said this on the record," he said in the video.

The New Yorker article focused on three specific stories from Minhaj's stand-up act that had drawn scrutiny. First, the incident where he was rejected for prom due to racism; second, his encounters with undercover law enforcement surveilling the Muslim community in his hometown, and finally, an anthrax scare he experienced at his home. Minhaj begins his video response by acknowledging the seriousness of the accusations against him, particularly the one about "faking racism," which he stresses is not a trivial matter.

He expresses remorse for anyone who felt betrayed or hurt by his stand-up, acknowledging that he made artistic choices to express himself and highlight larger issues affecting him and his community. Minhaj also responds directly to the notion that he might be a "con artist" who exploits racism and Islamophobia to further his career.

One of the key points of contention was the story Minhaj told in his Netflix special Homecoming King, where he recounted asking a white girl to prom, only to be turned away due to her family's racial bias. In his video, Minhaj plays an audio clip of his conversation with the writer Clare Malone discussing the scene. He provides emails and texts that he says he shared with the magazine, demonstrating that the rejection was due to race, contrary to the impression left by the New Yorker article.

“My team and I repeatedly tried to give them the emails you just saw. We confirmed the emails were sent to the reporter and their fact checker before the article came out. They knew my rejection was due to race. I confirmed it on the record and provided corroborating evidence. And yet they misled readers by excluding all of that and splicing two different quotes together to leave you thinking that I made up a racist incident," he says in the video

Regarding the other stories in question, Minhaj admits that he embellished details but clarifies that his stand-up work allows for more artistic license, unlike his work on platforms like Comedy Central's The Daily Show or Netflix's Patriot Act, which involved rigorous fact-checking.

In the video, Minhaj also says that he expected different standards for his storytelling comedy and political commentary. He wishes the reporter had considered the broader landscape of stand-up comedy and how the line between truth and fiction can be blurry for many comedians.

“And I totally get why a journalist would be interested where that line sits. I just wish the reporter had been more interested in their own premise. Someone genuinely curious about truth in stand-up wouldn’t just fact check my specials. They would fact check a bunch of specials. They would establish a control group, a baseline, to see how far outside the bounds I was in relation to others. They wouldn’t just cherry pick a few stories," he added.

