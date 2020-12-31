Hugh Jackman ends 2020 by sharing his ‘most embarrassing’ blooper ever

Hugh Jackman is bidding goodbye to this pandemic year by giving his fans a reason to giggle. As the year is coming to an end, Hugh shared his 'most embarrassing' throwback video.

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, George-Amal Clooney: Star Couples who have huge age gaps



Sharing the video, the Australian actor, 52, wrote, ''And now for one of my most embarrassing bloopers - ever.'' The video appears to be from a shooting scene

''I'm Hugh Jackman by the way… just in case you didn’t recognize me,” he says into the camera before he flubs his lines and starts laughing.

After his short break, he says, ''Sorry, I don't know why I did that. Let's do it again.''



While we don't know when the blooper was filmed, The video appears to be the outtake of his Laughing Man Coffee company commercial. Hugh founded Laughing Man in 2011 to provide a marketplace for farmers.



Meanwhile, recently, Hugh turned secret Santa and gave away a whopping $1.2million dollars to the workers of Australian boot company RM Williams for Christmas.