How Black Adam is different from Superman & Batman ? Dwayne Johnson explains

Dwayne Johnson will enter the DC world with his much-awaited movie 'Black Adam'.



The Rock, who is playing the title role of anti-hero in the upcoming movie, took a moment and explained how his character is different from DC other heroes Superman and Batman.

In an interview, the actor said that ''Superheroes live by a code of ethics and a line of integrity. But with Black Adam, depending on how you look at him, he has the ability to be a hero, an antihero, and a villain.''

''One of the things that drew me to Black Adam is his origin. He started out enslaved. Any time you have a character, or any human being, who has wrongfully been held down by others, it means so much more when they begin to rise up. Black Adam rises with a big f***ing chip on his shoulder—and an edge, the 'Hercules' actor said.



In an interview, Johnson also shared that he believes his character will bring a unique edge to the superhero genre.



''In the traditional DC Universe, as we all know, if you do something wrong Superman and Batman are gonna try and bring you to justice. If you do something wrong to Black Adam, you’re going to die. It’s that simple,'' the actor said.

Further, he added, ''I believe this character is going to bring a unique edge to the superhero genre. We’re gonna be turning preconceived notions on their ear."



The character first appeared in DC Comics in the 1940s as a villain corrupted by power. He became an anti-hero in the early 2000s. Jaume Collet-Serra, who has directed Johnson in the upcoming 'Jungle Cruise', will helm the film. The movie also features Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, and Pierce Brosnan as Dr Fate.



'Black Adam' will open on July 29, 2022.