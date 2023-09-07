Hollywood strikes: Film Academy’s Governors Awards won't happen in November

This year’s Film Academy’s Governors Awards won’t take place on its scheduled date owing to the dual strikes in Hollywood. The Academy’s 14th Governors Awards are the latest to be hit by these strikes. The Academy revealed that instead of the November date, the event will now take place in January as they are hopeful that the matter will be resolved by then and all parties involved will have a solution for this. So the earlier date of November 18, 2023 is no longer valid and the event will now conclude on January 9, 2024.

Angela Bassett, Mel Brooks, and Carol Littleton to receive honorary Oscars

The Academy’s 14th Governors Awards will have Angela Bassett, Mel Brooks, and Carol Littleton receive honorary Oscars and Michelle Satter the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award.

The Governors Awards is a non-televised gala dinner that is put together by a union crew. Thus The Academy decided to push the dates so that the union which is currently on strike, will be able to participate to put on a good show.

Oscars 2024 could get pushed

This could mean that the main event, The Academy Awards could also pose a risk of not being held on its scheduled date. The Governors Awards are usually held as a pre-Oscars event, in the thick of Oscars season. Meanwhile, the Oscars nomination voting will begin on January 11 and remain open till January 16.

The Governors Awards will now be in the same time as the 75th Emmys. The latter too got pushed because of the dual Hollywood strikes. It was originally scheduled for September 18 but will now happen on January 15.

