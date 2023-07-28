Hilarious! Shakira's fun encounter with a rat during Copa Vacía music video 

Have you watched the new video of Shakira? It's hilarious! The pop star recently had a fun encounter with a rat while she was shooting the music video for her song ''Copa Vacía''. The 46-year-old singer shared a video on her Instagram handle.

The video, which has garnered netizens' reactions, shows the singer all decked up in a mermaid costume lying on the floor in the middle of rocks and trash. In the behind-the-clip, the singer is filming the video of her song when she sees a big rat coming towards her.

Wearing a mermaid costume, frightened Shakira is screaming and trying to stand up as the rat comes closer to her.

Sharing the video, Shakira wrote in the caption, in Spanish, "Things that happen even to mermaids."

Soon after the ''Waka Waka'' singer shared the video, it garnered more than 10 million views.

Watch the video here:

The surprise appearance of the rat was not the only halt Shakira faced while shooting ''Copa Vacía''. Earlier this month, the singer shared the difficulty she faced while shooting wearing her mermaid outfit.

During an appearance on Univision's Primer Impacto, the singer said, per Hola! USA, "The fish tank broke, the set began to flood, and they had to take me out of there. I couldn't go out because I had a mermaid tail, and I couldn't climb out."

Shakira added that, at last, she was removed by a crane. "Every man for himself," Shakira said. "Good thing it was just an anecdote, and I’m here to tell it."

The singer shared a BTS clip from the filming and wrote, "Sushi anyone? Or #Shakimi?"

The music video which was released in June shows the Columbian singer as a mermaid, who has been removed from the ocean and has been kept in a water tank.

