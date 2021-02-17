Here's why Vijay Sethupathi has walked out of Aamir Khan's film 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

South Indian actor Vijay Sethupathi is no more a part of Aamir Khan’s upcoming film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’.

The ‘Master’ actor confirmed that he has quit the film. Rumours have been doing the rounds even before his confirmation that Vijay sethupathi has backed out of the project owing to weight issues. Apparently, he was supposed to be a set size for the film but when he couldn’t manage to be in that shape and size, Aamir Khan was left miffed.

Vijay has slammed these rumours and said that weight was never an issue but dates. He said he had to opt out of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ owing to other work commitments that got stalled because of the pandemic.

Laal Singh Chaddha is an official Hindi remake of Hollywood film, ‘Forrest Gump’ starring Tom Hanks. Directed by Advait Chandan, makers are now looking for a replacement for Vijay Sethupathi’s role. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan in a pivotal role. Shah Rukh, Salman to make cameo appearance in Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

Aamir Khan directs Shah Rukh Khan's sequence in 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi has kickstarted shooting for Vignesh Shivan's ‘Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal’, co-starring Samantha Akkineni and Nayanthara in the lead roles. He also has ‘Tughlaq Darbar’ and ‘Kadiasi Vivasayi’ to release soon.

From 'Radhe' to 'Laal Singh Chaddha': Big festive releases of 2021