Here's where you can stream Oscar-nominated film ‘Poor Things’ online

With only a month left for the Oscars 2024 where our favourite films of the past year will get their due recognition, here’s some exciting news for you. All those who missed watching Emma Stone starrer Poor Things in the theatres can finally get their hands on the film.

The film is set to make its digital debut where you can buy or rent the film. It will be available digitally on Apple TV, Prime Video and other video-on-demand platforms. This will be available from February 27. Meanwhile, the film will also be released on Blu-ray and DVD on March 12.

Poor Things has 11 Oscar nominations

Poor Things is just fresh off Oscars nominations and the film has 11 nods in this year’s race. It has nods in categories such as best picture, best direction, best actress, best supporting actor, best writing for adapted screenplay, best cinematography, best costume design, best makeup and hairstyling, best original score, best production design and best film editing.

Poor Things is based on the 1992 novel of the same name by Alasdair Gray. It takes place in Victorian London and stars Emma Stone as Bella Baxter, a young woman who dies by suicide and is resurrected by the eccentric scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter (Willem Dafoe). The film also stars Mark Ruffalo and Ramy Youssef.

