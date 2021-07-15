Henry Cavill to star in romantic comedy ‘The Rosie Project’

After signing the 'Highlander' reboot, 'Superman' actor Henry Cavill is all set to star in a rom-com titled 'The Rosie Project'.



As per media reports, the movie is an adaptation of the novel by the same name by author Graeme Simsion. The film has reportedly been floating around Hollywood for some time.

'The Witcher' season 2 premiere date revealed with a new, intriguing teaser

The movie follows an unlucky-in-love university professor who creates an elaborate questionnaire in an effort to find a wife and meets an unconventional woman who doesn’t match any of his “requirements,” but might be the perfect woman for him.



Steve Falk will write and will direct the film. Matt Tolmach and Michael Costigan are attached to produce. The new romantic project will be a change for Henry, who is continuously working on heavy action-field projects.



Cavill recently finished filming the second season of Netflix’s 'The Witcher', which is slated to release in December, this year.

Meanwhile, he is set to shoot the sequel to Netflix's 'Enola Holmes' this fall as well as the new spy thriller 'Argyle'. 'Rosie Project' is expected to shoot at the beginning of 2022.