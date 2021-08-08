HBO series ‘Euphoria’ adds Minka Kelly, Dominic Fike & more stars to season 2 cast

HBO Max acclaimed show 'Euphoria' season two is currently filming and just added new cast members. The first season of the show starred Zendaya and Hunter Schafer.



A new addition to the cast is Dominic Fike, Minka Kelly and Demetrius ‘Lil Meech’ Flenory Jr. More details on their characters are being kept under wraps as production remains underway on season two.



As per THR, Kelly is rumoured to be playing a jaded, drugged-out suburban housewife. Flenory, the son of Black Mafia Founder Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory, is rumoured to be playing a love interest for Maddy (Alexa Demie). Details on Fink’s part were not immediately available.



The show follows a group of high school students through their experiences of sex, drugs, friendships, love, identity, and trauma. Emmy winner Zendaya leads an ensemble cast that includes Maude Apatow, Angus Cloud, Eric Dane, Demie, Jacob Elordi, Barbie Ferreira, Nika King, Storm Reid, Hunter Schafer, Algee Smith, Sydney Sweeney and Colman Domingo.



For her performance as Rue, a recovering teenage drug addict, Zendaya became the youngest winner of the Primetime Emmy Award for outstanding lead actress in a drama series.



The makers are eyeing to premiere in late 2021 or early 2022, the hit HBO series began filming again earlier this year for its long-anticipated Season 2.

The show is produced in partnership with A24 and based on the Israeli series of the same name.