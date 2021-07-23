HBO’s ‘The Last of Us’ casts Anna Torv in key role

HBO’s ‘The Last of Us’ has cast Anna Torv.

She has been cast in a recurring guest-star role in the upcoming HBO adaptation of the much-in-news video game sensation.

She will play the role of Tess, “a smuggler and hardened survivor in a post-pandemic world.”

‘The Last of Us’ takes place 20 years after modern civilization has been destroyed. Joel (Pedro Pascal), a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie (Bella Ramsey), a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal, heartbreaking journey, as they both must traverse the US and depend on each other for survival.

The project also stars Gabriel Luna, Nico Parker, Merle Dandridge, Murray Bartlett and Jeffrey Pierce. Craig Mazin (Chernobyl) serves as showrunner.

The first season of The Last of Us will have 10 episodes and is expected to premiere in 2022.

