Harvey Weinstein’s trial can start within four months in Los Angeles, suggests report

American film producer Harvey Weinstein, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women, will be brought to trail within four months by the Los Angeles Country District Office.



According to a news report by an international media organisation, on June 15, a judge in Buffalo (New York) has approved to move Weinstein to Los Angeles and the transfer is expected sometime in July. But Weinstein, who is in prison in upstate New York, has been fighting this extradition since April this year. His lawyers have continued to object the extradition move, this time in Los Angeles.



Weinstein’s lawyers have mentioned in a petition last month that the movie producer is suffering from a massive cataract in his right eye and an active lesion in the left. They mentioned in the petition that in order to prevent him from going blind, Weinstein needs to be treated and it could take anywhere between six to nine months. His team of lawyers have also asked that the extradition should be delayed until after the treatment is over and once the medical staff gives a go-ahead for him to be transferred.



The report also said that as per the law, Los Angeles prosecutors have 120 days to bring Weinstein to trail once he is transferred. However, his lawyers argue that the District Attorney’s office knows it cannot bring Weinstein to trail within that time frame because he is not medically fit to stand trial.



Reacting to the content of the petition this week, prosecutors said that the L.A County Sheriff’s Department can provide adequate care to Weinstein and that the District Attorney’s office has no problem with the 120-day deadline to start with the proceedings of the trail.



“The People are ready to bring Petitioner to trial,” wrote Deputy District Attorney Cassandra Thorpe, claims the report.



Harvey Weinstein’s lawyers repeatedly argue that the DA’s state forces him either to ‘forgo the treatment and risk going blind’ or waive his ‘right to a speedy trail once extradited’.



The film producer, 69, faces 11 sexual assault charges in Los Angeles involving five women. He was convicted in February of 2020 and was sentenced to 23 years in prison.

