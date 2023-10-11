Gurinder Chadha hints at possible Bend It Like Beckham sequel: I’m starting to percolate an idea

Gurinder Chadha, the acclaimed director of the 2002 hit film Bend It Like Beckham, hinted at the possibility of a sequel to the beloved sports comedy-drama that featured Parminder Nagra and Keira Knightley in leading roles.

Chadha, who co-wrote the original film alongside Guljit Bindra and Paul Mayeda Berges, told Metro UK, "I never really wanted to make a sequel to the film because I just thought the way Parminder and Keira played it, and Jonathan Rhys Meyers and Archie Panjabi, I could never really follow that up and create that same magic in the same way."

However, recent developments in the world of football have sparked her interest in exploring a potential sequel.

Bend It Like Beckham was not just a film but a cultural phenomenon. It told the story of Jesminder and Jules, two young women who defied their parents' wishes to chase their dreams of becoming professional soccer players, inspired by the legendary David Beckham. The film's heartwarming story, combined with stellar performances by the cast, resonated with audiences worldwide.

The film also featured cameo appearance of David Beckham and his wife Victoria.

Chadha's journey to bring Bend It Like Beckham to the big screen was not without its share of challenges. She had been told that her film could never get made because she would never be able to find an Indian girl who could bend it like Beckham. Chadha's response to such scepticism was, "Do you think Harrison Ford jumps out of helicopters?"

It's worth noting that Chadha eventually met Harrison Ford at the Cannes Film Festival and shared her story with him. His response was both humourous and encouraging. He quipped, "Well, I'm so glad I was able to help you with your career…and by the way, I do f***ing jump out of helicopters."

