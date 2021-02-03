Golden Globes 2021: Full nominations list

After several setbacks owing to the pandemic, 2021 is finally getting a hint of its awards season with Golden Globes announcing its nominations list for the year.

This year’s film and TV nominations will be hosted virtually by Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P. Henson.

While the event annually is held in January, the 2021 Golden Globe Award ceremony was pushed back owing to COVID restrictions and will now take place in February in a telecast hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, from opposite ends of the US.

See the full list of Golden Globes 2021 nominations here:

Best Picture Drama

The Father

Mank

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Picture – Musical/Comedy

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Hamilton

Music

Palm Springs

The Prom

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama

Viola Davis (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom)

Andra Day (The United States vs. Billie Holiday)

Vanessa Kirby (Pieces of a Woman)

Frances McDormand (Nomadland)

Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman)

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama

Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal)

Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom)

Anthony Hopkins (The Father)

Gary Oldman (Mank)

Tahar Rahim (The Mauritanian)

Best Actress - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy

Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm)

Kate Hudson (Music)

Michelle Pfeiffer (French Exit)

Rosamund Pike (I Care A Lot)

Anya Taylor-Joy (Emma)

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy

Dev Patel (The Personal History of David Copperfield)

Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton)

James Corden (The Prom)

Sacha Baron Cohen (Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm)

Andy Samberg (Palm Springs)

Best Director – Motion Picture

Chloé Zhao (Nomadland)

Aaron Sorkin (The Trial of the Chicago 7)

Regina King (One Night in Miami…)

David Fincher (Mank)

Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Glenn Close (Hillbilly Elegy)

Jodie Foster (The Mauritanian)

Amanda Seyfried (Mank)

Helena Zengel (News of the World)

Olivia Colman (The Father)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Jared Leto (The Little Things)

Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah)

Bill Murray (On the Rocks)

Leslie Odom Jr. (One Night in Miami...)

Sacha Baron Cohen (The Trial of the Chicago 7)

Cecil B. deMille Award

Jane Fonda

Carol Burnett Award

Norman Lear