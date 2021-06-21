'Godzilla vs Kong' becomes 2nd film to cross $100 million after 'A Quiet Place 2' amid pandemic

After Paramount’s ‘A Quiet Place II’, it’s now Warner Bros./Legendary’s ‘Godzilla vs Kong’ turn making waves at the US box office amid the pandemic as it crossed $100 million. The monster film has become the second film to do so after the horror flick ‘A Quiet Place’ during the time of three weekends amid the COVID pandemic.

‘Godzilla vs Kong’ has made $250K this past weekend.

The film released on HBO Max on March 31 and in theatres. It helped the box office pick up after a lacklustre 'Tenet' that was possibly the first time a film released in the theatres after COVID-19 cases came down in the US.

Godzilla vs Kong was on HBO Max for the first 31 days of the movie’s theatrical run, then made exclusive to theaters thereafter before entering into an ancillary home window.