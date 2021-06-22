Glenn Close to star in season 2 of ‘Tehran’ apple series

Award-winning actress Glenn Close has been signed for ‘Tehran’, an Apple series. The actress will play the new series role of Marjan Montazeri, a British woman living in Tehran, Iran.

Reports suggest that the role was specially crafted keeping Glenn Close in mind as she loves the show and wanted to be a part of it.

‘Tehran’ tells the story of Mossad agent Tamar Rabinyan (Niv Sultan), who goes deep undercover on a dangerous mission in Tehran that places her and everyone around her in dire jeopardy.

She joins an ensemble cast that includes stars Sultan, Shaun Toub and Shervin Alenabi.

Glenn was recently nominated for her eighth Oscar for ‘Hillbilly Elegy’. She will next be seen in the feature ‘Swan Song’.