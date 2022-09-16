Gigi Hadid’s father reacts to her romance rumours with Leonardo Di Caprio, 'I don't think they are dating'

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid's dating rumours are all over the internet for the past few weeks. Multiple reports about Gigi and Leonardo's romance started swirling around after the duo was spotted spending some quality time in New York City.



A picture of Leonardo and Gigi, showing them really close has taken the internet by storm. However, now Gigi's father Mohamed Hadid has reacted to all the romance rumours and said that he believes, Gigi and Leonardo are 'good friend' and nothing more than that.

During his interview with Daily Mail, a real estate businessman said, “I met Mr. DiCaprio in St. Tropez four or five years ago and he is a very nice man and I liked him.”



Further, the business tycoon said that they both (Leonardo and Gigi) are really good friends, ''They are friends - they have known each other for some time,'' he said during the interview.



Hadid also made it clear that he doesn't know what the current scenario between them is, ''I have not spoken to my daughter about Mr DiCaprio. I don't think they are dating - I believe they are just good friends. But I really don't know.'



Many sources have told People that the duo have not started dating yet. "They are getting to know each other," one insider shared, adding that the pair aren't "dating" just yet.



A third source added, "They've been seen hanging out with groups of people. It's only been a few weeks since the split. Since then, he's been hanging out with friends and family."



Leo is the new single in the block as he has broken up with model Camila Morrone whom he dated for four years. Meanwhile, Gigi is also single after her breakup with singer and father of her daughter Khai, Zayn Malik.



Gigi and Zayn called it off last year in October after the singer's serious argument with her mother Yolanda.