George Miller’s ‘Three Thousand Years of Longing’ to release in India on this date

We’ve all had that childhood dream. The one where a genie pops out of nowhere and presents us with three wishes!



But, what if you actually chance upon a genie in real life? Would you wish for money, would you wish for happiness, would you wish for it all? Well, Tilda Swinton is stuck in one such pickle as Idris Elba magically appears in front of her!



“Three Thousand Years of Longing” takes us on a whirlwind journey filled with mesmerising fantasy and magnetic fun. The film tells the story of Dr. Alithea Binnie (Swinton), an academic scholar who has nothing but loneliness for company. When she accidentally awakens a mysterious ‘Djinn’ (Elba), Alithea has to choose whether to accept his offer of three wishes or tread with caution. What happens next forms the crux of the visual spectacle.



Directed by George Miller, the maestro behind epic blockbusters such as the Mad Max franchise, the movie marks the Academy Award-winning filmmaker’s return to the big screen after seven years.



Boasting of a stellar star cast and spellbinding imagery, this film is tailor-made for audiences to enjoy at the cinemas.

