Game of Thrones' Lena Headey joins ‘The White House Plumbers’, the HBO limited series on Watergate

‘Game of Thrones’ actress Lena Headey will next be seen in HBO Watergate limited series, American history’s biggest political scandal.

She will lead opposite Woody Harrelson, Justin Theroux and Domhnall Gleeson in ‘The White House Plumbers’.

Created and written by Alex Gregory and Peter Huyck and directed by David Mandel, ‘The White House Plumbers’ is based on public records and the book Integrity by Egil “Bud” Krogh and Matthew Krogh. The series tells the true story of how Nixon’s own political saboteurs and Watergate masterminds, E. Howard Hunt (Harrelson), and G. Gordon Liddy (Theroux), accidentally toppled the presidency they zealously were trying to protect.

Lena Headey will play Dorothy Hunt. A mother of four and active CIA asset, Dorothy tries to hold her family together while entangling herself in her husband’s (Harrelson) catastrophic misadventures. Gleeson plays White House Counsel John Dean.

It will be a five-part limited series on HBO. The limited series is a co-production between HBO and wiip.

