Gal Gadot confirms Joss Whedon ‘threatened’ her while filming 'Justice League'

Director Joss Whedon is in news for many controversial reasons. Earlier, Cyborg actor Ray Fisher accused him of abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable behaviour on the set of the 2017 film 'Justice League', and now another star is accusing him of similar issues. 'Wonder Women' Gal Gadot is talking about her experience with the director and confirmed that Whedon threatened her career and said he would make 'it miserable' on the set of the 'Justice League' movie.



In her recent interview to the Israeli news channel N12, she said, “He kind of threatened my career and said if I did something, he would make my career miserable and I just took care of it instead.”



Recently several reports come out about Gadot and the director stating that Gadot’s career was threatened during the shoot of 2017 movie. By responding to all the reports, Gadot said in a previous statement to The Hollywood Reporter, “I had my issues with [Whedon] and Warner Bros. handled it in a timely manner''

According to unnamed sources in the report, Gal Gadot had concerns about how her character was being handled after her solo flick 'Wonder Woman'. The actress didn’t confirm specifics about their conflict, but Gadot giving an official statement is sure to turn a few heads.



Ray first came out about allegations of abuse against Joss other execs at WB months ago. The Cyborg actor regularly uses social media to update the public on the internal investigation happening at the studio, and continue to share his outrage about the situation. Gal was one of the actors who lent her support to the actor.



Apart from 'Justice League' stars, many other actors from the different project have accused Joss of inappropriate behaviour.