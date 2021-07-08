First Imax theater to open in Cannes

Cannes to now get its first-ever Imax theatre.

The new Cineum Cannes multiplex will throw open its doors to the public today. Before its public debut the cinema is holding screenings this week of some of the films in the Cannes Film Festival’s official selection.

The theater will also screen an exclusive Imax preview of Universal’s ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’.

With 513 seats, the theater will include a 22.45-meter screen and feature premium motorized seating. Conceived by Imax and the Compagnie Cinématographique de Cannes (CCC) as a “sanctuary for art, architecture and design,” the Cineum Cannes was designed by French architect Rudy Ricciotti and unfolds over four stories built in local white concrete.

It includes a promenade with an art exhibition space, inaugurated with the “Paradis Artificiels” exhibition by visual artist Miguel Chevalier, as well as several restaurants and more.