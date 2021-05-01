Finn Wittrock to star in ‘Green Lantern’ as lead Guy Gardner

American Horror Story actor Finn Wittrock is taking the lead role in the upcoming 'Green Lantern' series at HBO Max.



As per the variety, Finn will play the role of Guy Gardner, who is described as a hulking mass of masculinity, and, as rendered in the comics, an embodiment of 1980s hyper-patriotism. And yet, Guy is somehow likeable.



He is the first actor to be cast in the live-action series based on the DC comics property. Berlanti, Guggenheim and Grahame-Smith executive produce with Geoff Johns, Sarah Schechter, David Madden and David Katzenberg; Elizabeth Hunter and Sara Saedi co-executive produce.

HBO Max has ordered 10 one-hour episodes of the upcoming show.



''Green Lantern reinvents the classic DC property through a story spanning decades and galaxies, beginning on Earth in 1941 with the very first Green Lantern, secretly gay FBI agent Alan Scott, and 1984, with cocky alpha male Guy Gardner (Wittrock) and half-alien Bree Jarta. They’ll be joined by a multitude of other Lanterns — from comic book favourites to never-before-seen heroes''. As per the Deadline.



Wittrock is best known for his work in 'American Horror Story,' for which he earned an Emmy nomination in 2015. He later worked on the second season of the same show, which also earned him an Emmy nod. Most recently, He worked in the Netflix series 'Ratched'.