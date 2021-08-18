Eminem to act in 50 Cent's latest series; confirmed

American rapper Eminem is all set to star in fellow rapper, 50 Cent's, upcoming series 'BMF'.



"Oh yeah i'm bringing the big dogs out, I couldn't do a show based in Detroit without incorporating the legend @eminem. Got him to play white Boy Rick in BMF, this s--- is out of here," 50 Cent wrote on Instagram.



The series is reportedly set in Eminem's hometown, Detroit, and tells the true story of two Detroit brothers, Demetrious 'Big Meech' Flenory (Demetrious "Lil Meech" Flenory Jr.) and Terry 'Southwest T' Flenory (Da'Vinchi), who went from small-time dealers to becoming the founders of one of the country's most powerful crime families.



Eminem will guest-star as Richard Wershe Jr., also known as White Boy Rick.



In the 80s, Wershe, who was a teenager at the time, became the youngest informant in FBI's history. He was later arrested at 17 years of age and sentenced to life in prison, and was later released last year after serving more than 30 years.



This story was shown in the 2018 movie 'White Boy Rick', which featured Richie Merritt as Wershe and Matthew McConaughey as his father.



Interestingly, Eminem's not played someone other than himself on screen for a long time.



After his 2002 hit '8 Mile', Eminem's reportedly passed on many lead roles, and has settled for cameos instead in 'Entourage', 'Funny People', and 'The Interview'.