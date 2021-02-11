Elisabeth Moss joins Barry Levinson’s making of 'The Godfather' feature

'The Handmaid's Tale' actor Elisabeth Moss is all set to star in Barry Levinson’s upcoming film 'Francis and The Godfather', the movie mainly focuses about the making of the Francis Ford Coppola’s mafia classic 'The Godfather'.



The Golden Globe-winning actress joined the cast of actors which includes Oscar Isaac and Jake Gyllenhaal. Isaac will play 'The Godfather' director Francis Ford Coppola and Gyllenhaal is reportedly playing former Paramount studio head Robert Evans.



According to Deadline, Moss will play Eleanor Coppola, documentary filmmaker and Francis Ford Coppola’s wife.



Barry Levinson has opened up about Moss joining the movie, ''I’ve wanted to work with her for a long time,” Levinson said in a statement. “I couldn’t be more excited about her joining the film. Every performance of Elisabeth’s is nothing short of exceptional.”



The movie will explore the making of the iconic 1972 mafia drama and how Coppola, who was aged just 31 at the time, made the film.

Directed by Francis Ford Coppola, The 1972 cult classic was based on author Mario Puzo’s bestselling novel of the same name. One of the best films of all time and a box office hit, the critically acclaimed movie won the Oscars for best picture, best actor, and best-adapted screenplay for Puzo and Coppola at the Academy Awards in 1973.



Elisabeth is also set to star in films such as 'The French Dispatch' and Taika Waititi’s 'Next Goal Wins'.