Edgar Wright remembers late actor Diana Rigg final role in ‘Last Night in Soho’

Screen icon Diana Rigg, who passed away last year, will grace the big screen with her one final performance in Edgar Wright's 'Last Night in Soho'.



The psychological thriller starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Matt Smith is curruntly having a world premiere at the Venice International Film Festival. During the press conference for ‘Last Night in Soho’, the director remembered the Rigg legacy and paid an emotional tribute to the 'Game of Thrones' alum.

“It’s difficult to extricate the movie from working with her now because the thought of the movie was quite interesting, very emotional experience to conceive and make, and now that’s all tied up with the fact that Diana is not with us anymore,” Wright said. “In those situations where it’s desperately sad, I won’t to get to have another gossipy branch with Diana Rigg. The only thing I can take away from it is like how lucky I was to work with her and know her.” Wright said.

Further, he revealed Rigg’s professionalism and said, “She’s such a professional and really prided herself on that,” he said. “When we were told that she needed to finish very urgently, we knew what that meant without asking any more. We’re all so incredibly fortunate to have known her and worked with her.”



British actress Rigg, who came to fame in the cult 1960s TV show 'The Avengers' and enjoyed a distinguished and varied career on stage and screen from James Bond to 'Game of Thrones, died last year at the age of 82.



'Last Night in Soho' follows the story of a young girl, who is passionate about fashion design, mysteriously enters the 1960s, where she encounters her idol, a dazzling wannabe singer. The movie is due for release in late October after being delayed several times due to the pandemic