Edgar Ramirez to star in Netflix's hourlong series, ‘Florida Man’

Edgar Ramirez to headline Netflix’s eight-episode series ‘Florida Man’. The hourlong series is from veteran TV writer producer Donald Todd and Jason Bateman & Michael Costigan’s Aggregate Films.

In Florida Man, created by Todd, when a struggling ex-cop (Ramírez) is forced to return to his home state of Florida to find a Philly mobster’s runaway girlfriend, what should be a quick gig becomes a spiraling journey into buried family secrets and an increasingly futile attempt to do the right thing in a place where so much is wrong.

Donald Todd will serve as showrunner and also executive produces with Aggregate’s Bateman and Costigan.

The series is not related to the limited series Florida Man starring Joel Edgerton, which is in development at Anonymous Content.