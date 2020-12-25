Dwayne Johnson turns 'Dwanta Claus' on Christmas with midnight workout

Former wrestler and actor Dwayne Johnson turned into `Dwanta Claus` and stepped into Christmas with a midnight workout. The Rock took to Instagram to share a video of himself from the gym where he is seen singing the Christmas song with a Santa cap on his head.



In the video, the `Baywatch` actor is seen asking all his fans to wait as he said, "Dwanta Claus is coming tonight, on his way." He further stated that "Dwanta Claus" has got "all the gifts, all and all the toys" and in turn, he asked everyone to keep the "cookies, tequila and mistletoe ready"Dwanta`s midnight workout, Dwanta has all your toys & gifts," he wrote in the caption.



"Get your cookies ready, Get your tequila ready, Get your mistletoe ready, Always nice, always naughty, I`ll see you all tonight," he added. The 48-year-old actor recently turned Dwanta Claus for the Christmas special episode of John Krasinski`s `Some Good News.`