Dune 2 trailer: Timothée Chalamet's sci-fi film teases epic battles

A trailer for Dune: Part Two is here. The Denis Villeneuve directorial is the sequel to 2021's Dune and continues the story of Timothée Chalamet's Paul Atreides of House Atreides and heir to dukedom who seeks revenge for his father's death. While Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Zendaya, David Dastmalchian, Charlotte Rampling, and Javier Bardem return from the previous film, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Christopher Walken, and Léa Seydoux join the cast in Part Two. Villeneuve has also penned the script along with Jon Spaihts. Like the first film, Part Two is also based on the novel Dune by Frank Herbert.

You can watch the trailer above. It gives us the first look at Walken's Shaddam IV, the Emperor. It also teases an epic war between the forces of House Atreides and Fremen and House Harkonnen. The scale of the film looks even bigger than the original with grandiloquent visuals. The battles look suitably cinematic, and the movie should be really be a good time in theatres.

Dune: Part Two synopsis Dune: Part Two's official synopsis says it "will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee."

https://www.wionews.com/videos/concert-economics-explained-the-craze-for-high-profile-concerts-609647 What was Dune about? Transporting viewers to the far future, the story revolved around Paul, and his family's involvement in a brutal conflict for control over the treacherous and unforgiving desert planet Arrakis, which is home to the most invaluable substance in the universe: melange. Originally slated for a late 2020 release, Dune faced a delay due to the global COVID-19 pandemic. It achieved significant commercial success, grossing $402 million against a budget of $165 million.

Critics and viewers alike praised the film, commending Villeneuve's direction and screenplay, the visual effects, ambitious scope, costume design, Hans Zimmer's musical score, cinematography, and its fidelity to the source material.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE