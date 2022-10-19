Drew Barrymore clarifies comments on intimacy: 'Am not a person who needs sex'

Actress and talk show host Drew Barrymore has clarified her flippant comments on her show 'The Drew Barrymore Show' that were taken to be seriously by some. The actress was speaking with actor Andrew Garfield when he said he was a celibate for six months before playing a Jesuit priest in Martin Scorsese's 2016 film 'Silence'. In response, Barrymore had joked, "What’s wrong with me that six months doesn’t seem like a very long time? I was like, ‘Yeah so?’” But some of her fans took the comments seriously. Barrymore revealed she was approached by a woman post-workout who apparently told her, "You look just like Drew Barrymore except for you look like you have mental wellness and besides ... she hates sex!”

Now, in a new blog post, Barrymore has opened up about comments about sex and how her views about intimacy have evolved over the years. "At nearly 48 I have very different feelings about intimacy than I did growing up," she wrote.

"I did not have role model parents and I engaged with people in grown up ways since a tender age! I was looking for companionship! validation! excitement! pleasure! hedonism! fun! And adventures!! Now, because I can’t get in the time machine and change my history ... [I] choose to look at it through a positive lens, which is that I lived! I lived a very rich full life," added Barrymore.

Also Read: Drew Barrymore reveals the name of her first boyfriend who is now a famous actor

She said, "However, after two kids and a separation from their father that has made me cautious, I have had the pleasure of shifting my focus when it comes to love for myself and my two daughters. I know that does not include a man nor has it for a while. I’ve come to realize through working in therapy (with Barry), he said something and I had to write it down. He said, 'Sex is not love! It is the expression of love.' I have searched my whole life to have words like that to help me understand the difference and now, thanks to him, I do."

Barrymore has been married thrice. Her last marriage, with art consultant Will Kopelman, lasted four years from 2012 to 2016. They have two daughters. One, Olive, was born in 2012, and another Frankie was born in 2014.

"So I’m not a person who needs sex and has to go out there and engage with people on that level. I am someone who is deeply committed to fostering how young girls, my daughters, and myself as a woman, are supposed to function in this world! A relationship with a man has not been top of mind for me for a very long time," went on Barrymore.