Drake announces ‘For All the Dogs’ release date

We finally have a release date for Drake’s eighth studio LP titled For All the Dogs. The singer announced the release date on his Instagram along with the video footage of his father Dennis Graham. In the post, Drake teased that the new LP will be dropping on September 22.

The new full-length project comes after weeks of teasers from the Toronto rapper and serves as the follow-up to his and 21 Savage’s Her Loss. What’s interesting is that both Drake and 21 Savage will co-headline tour with this across the United States.

Previously, Drake had teased the project with a promo campaign for his poetry book called Titles Ruin Everything, which he co-wrote alongside songwriter Kenza Samir. As part of the announcement, Drake said, “I don’t know if I have ever wanted people to buy or support something more in my life.” He further added, “They say they miss the old Drake girl don’t tempt me. For All The Dogs.” He went on hyping the project as he was spotted on multiple occasions wearing dog masks in New York City.

Meanwhile, Drake has been pretty consistent at his work. He has released a solo full-length album each year for the past three years. Before For All the Dogs, there was Honestly, Nevermind in 2022 and Certified Lover Boy in 2021. Both were super successful in numbers.

As for tours, Drake will be performing with 21 Savage through early October.

