Documentary ‘Eyes on the Prize’ to stream on HBO Max alongwith with new special

Documentary ‘Eyes on the Prize’ on the civil rights movement will now stream on HBO Max.

As part of a new offering, the WarnerMedia outlet will also air a new special, ‘Eyes on the Prize: Hallowed Ground’, in August from Anonymous Content’s AC Studios and Oscar-nominated filmmaker Sophia Nahli Allison.

The special has Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors among its executive producers.

Also, HBO Max is producing a new documentary series that will reflect on the legacy of the movement covered in Henry Hampton’s documentary and tie it to the present day.

In its statement, Casey Bloys, chief content officer for HBO and HBO Max said, “We are very proud to be partnering with this dynamic team of activists and storytellers to bring this important work to our viewers. Across HBO and HBO Max, we are committed to providing a platform for authentic voices representing diverse, essential stories. We are honored to collaborate with our incredibly talented producing team to bring the legacy of Henry Hampton’s groundbreaking work to a new generation.”

‘Eyes on the Prize’ debuted in 1987 on PBS (where it’s also still available to stream) and won praise from critics. The documentary’s timeline consists of two seasons and some 30 years of the civil rights movement — the mid-1950s to the mid-1980s. HBO Max currently has rights just to the six episodes of part one, which covers the years 1954-65.