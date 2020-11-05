Disney’s 'The New Mutants': Know the superpowers of the five mutants

There’s no denying the fact that each one of us has, at some point in our lives, wanted to have superpowers like being able to fly, become invisible, run extremely fast, travel through time, and many more. What makes us want to have these abilities and look to save the day, and the world has been a host of comics and movies that have given us countless superheroes to take inspiration from. With each new superhero comes a new superpower which is exactly why we love watching movies and show and thanks to Disney we have a never-ending supply of such movies.

Disney’s 'The New Mutants' recently hit the theatres. Based on the Marvel Comics team of the same name and distributed by 20th Century Studios, it is the thirteenth and final installment in the X-Men film series. The film was directed by Josh Boone from a screenplay he wrote with Knate Lee, and stars Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Heaton, Alice Braga, Blu Hunt, and Henry Zaga. In the film, a group of young mutants held in a secret facility fight to save themselves. Here's what you need to know about the five mutants and their superpowers:



Wolfsbane

The most intelligent and sharpest mutant of the lot, Wolfsbane, a.k.a Rahne Sinclair has the superpower of turning into a wolf whenever she pleases. Her lycanthropy allows her to shift between human and wolf form, with the later giving her superhuman strength, speed, and durability while seeing her gain the sensory capabilities of a wolf.

Magik

Illyana Rasputin, famously known as Magik, has the most unique power of them all. She has inter-dimensional sorcery powers that help in manifesting the Soulsword. The coolest thing about her superpower is that she can use teleportation discs to travel. Now, who wouldn’t want to travel through different dimensions and figure out all the questions pertaining to the universe?

Mirage

Danielle, Dani, or Mirage, whatever you call her, the sweetest mutant of the lot possesses the superpower that would make not want to mess with her. Mirage's ability involves physically manifesting a person's fears and desires in a lifelike illusion. Wouldn’t it be relaxing to just lay down and experience something extraordinary, yet so calm? Say for example being at a mountain or lakeside or next to a cute and adorable koala bear?

Cannonball

Sam Guthrie has the superpower that allows him to propel himself through the air at great speed. He uses his naturally-available thermo-chemical energy to lift himself off the ground. Interestingly, he gets his name because he is invulnerable when he is in motion, effectively making this young mutant a human cannonball.

Sunspot

Sunspot or Roberto "Bobby" da Costa has the most interesting superpower of them all. Sunspot can absorb solar energy in his body that he can use to fuel his range of abilities that include an increase in strength, flight, and energy discharge.

