Disney’s ‘Spin’ director: Felt responsible for breaking stereotypes about India

In a first, a Disney film will have an Indo-American story at its heart.



Yes, you read that right. Disney is releasing a full-blown movie with an Indian-American girl—Rhea Kumar (played by Avantika Vandanapu)—at the centre of its narrative. And, naturally, the director— Manjari Makijany, another Indian—felt the need to shatter the stereotypes sticking to the Indian Diaspora globally.



Speaking to a news agency, Makijany talked about the kind of ‘responsibilities’ she had shouldered while working on this project. “When I came on board for directing Spin I felt responsible and excited at the same time. Excited because it is one of the great opportunities for me as an Indian filmmaker to show our culture and portray the right representation of the next generation Indian-American community to the international audience, to the Disney fans,” she reportedly said.



“I also felt responsible because it is a chance to break all the stereotype that is showcased about Indian community, culturally. I wanted to get those nuances right. For instance, Abhay is playing an Indian immigrant, I made sure his character doesn't speak with a fake American accent! From production design, cinematography and every other department in the making of the film, I attempted to include diversity,” added the helmer.



‘Spin’ revolves around 15-year-old Rhea who is born and bred in America, and is of Indian descent. Over time, she falls in love with her school friend Max, which in turn, leads her towards her life’s true calling.



The director also touched upon the importance of blending East with the West.



“In one of the sequences, Rhea's grandmother is dancing to old Hindi film song 'Jab Chhaye' and in the end, there is a celebration song created by Indian music director duo -- Salim Suleiman. There are other music tracks that are sounding very young and fresh because our protagonist wishes to become a DJ! My responsibility as a film director was to get this very eclectic fusion in the right way,” Manjari makijani reportedly added.



Starring Bollywood actor Abhay Deol, along with Avantika Vandanapu and Meera Sayal, Disney’s ‘Spin’ releases in India on August 15 on Disney + Hotstar.