Denzel Washington, Spike Lee reuniting for remake of Akira Kurosawa’s ‘High and Low'

Spike Lee and Denzel Washington will reunite in the English adaptation of Akira Kurosawa’s High and Low. The film is backed by Apple Original Films and A24. The two last worked together in 2006 movie Inside Man.

High and Low will start production in March.

Spike Lee to direct High and Low remake

Spike Lee will direct the upcoming film from a script penned by Alan Fox.

The film is loosely based on the novel King's Ransom by Ed McBain. Akira Kurosawa’s High and Low was the first adaptation of the same. It released in 1963. It featured Toshiro Mifune as Kingo Gondo, a wealthy man who puts himself into debt in a risky bid to enact a hostile takeover of a company and is later targeted by kidnappers.

High and Low was released in Japan on 1 March 1963. The film was released by Toho International with English subtitles in the United States on 26 November 1963.

The Spike Lee remake will be produced by Todd Black for Escape Artists and Jason Michael Berman for Mandalay Pictures.

Spike Lee and Denzel Washington have worked together in multiple projects like 1990's Mo’ Better Blues, Malcolm X (1992), He Got Game (1998) and now Inside Man.