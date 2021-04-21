Denzel Washington’s ‘A Journal For Jordan’ gets a release date

Denzel Washington directorial ‘A Journal for Jordan is now said to be moving towards a theatrical release.

The film is based on Dana Canedy’s New York Times best-selling memoir of the same title, which was published in 2008.

Denzel Washington directs Michael B. Jordan and Chanté Adams off a screenplay by Academy Award nominee Virgil Williams. The drama follows 1st Sgt. Charles Monroe King (Jordan), who before he is killed in action in Baghdad, authors a journal for his son intended to tell him how to live a decent life despite growing up without a father.



‘A Journal for Jordan’ will open on the Wednesday before Christmas Eve Friday. Three other titles are opening on that Wednesday: Warner Bros/HBO Max’s ‘The Matrix 4 ‘, Universal/Illumination’s ‘Sing 2’ and 20th Century Studios’ ‘The King’s Man’.