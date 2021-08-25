Dede Lovelace, Kabrina Adams-starrer ‘Betty’ cancelled at HBO

HBO is cancelling its teen comedy 'Betty'. The comedy, whic is about a group of skateboarders that is based on Crystal Moselle’s 2018 indie darling Skate Kitchen, has been canceled after two seasons on the premium cable network, confirm reports.



"We will not be moving forward with a third season of Betty. We are very grateful for the collaboration with Crystal and our incredible cast — their fearless exploration of the world of New York City’s skate culture will remain a beautiful emblem of friendship and community," HBO said in a statement.



HBO had renewed 'Betty' for a second season in June 2020, a mere two weeks after its six-episode season wrapped to strong reviews.



Betty followed the relationships of a diverse group of young women navigating their lives through a male dominated world of skateboarding in New York City.



The cast features Dede Lovelace, Moonbear, Nina Moran, Ajani Russell and Rachelle Vinberg.