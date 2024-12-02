New Delhi

The Dawson’s Creek actor James Van Der Beek is not a good shape financially. After he found out that he has cancer, the actor is now selling Varsity Blues jerseys to cover the costs of the “expensive” treatment.

James Van Der Beek is getting treated for colorectal cancer.

Three weeks after his cancer diagnosis, Van Der Beek revealed to People magazine that he’s been selling merchandise to fund his treatment. His most selling merchandise is from the film Varsity Blues. He’s been selling jerseys from that film.

James Van Der Beek selling film merchandise to pay for cancer treatment

Making the announcement on Instagram, James shared photos on Instagram wearing a Varsity Blues jersey while holding a football, introducing newly released merch to raise funds.

He wrote, “100% of my net proceeds will go to families recovering from the financial burden of cancer (including my own ?).”

The signed jerseys feature the name of his character, quarterback Jonathan “Mox” Moxon, from the 1999 film. Unsigned jerseys are priced at $40, while autographed shirts are available for $80.

Early last month, Van Der Beek told People, “I have colorectal cancer. I’ve been privately dealing with this diagnosis and have been taking steps to resolve it with the support of my incredible family. There’s reason for optimism, and I’m feeling good.”

James Van Der Beek's films

Van Der Beek is best known for his role as Dawson Leery in the US teen drama series from 1998 to 2003.

He then went on to play a fictional version of himself in Don’t Trust the B---- in Apartment 23, in CSI: Cyber as the FBI agent Elijah Mundo, and as Matt Bromley in the first season of the FX drama Pose.

James Van Der Beek has not taken time off from work. Despite his diagnosis, he’s continued working. He recently appeared in an episode of Walker. He will next be seen in the upcoming film Sidelined: The QB and Me.