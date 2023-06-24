David Fincher responds to criticism over Zodiac's ending: 'That’s the book that we bought'

David Fincher’s 2007 mystery thriller film Zodiac is considered one of the best in the filmmaker's career. However, many were not happy with how the film ended. The film ended without a definitive resolution to the mystery of the titular killer. The Zodiac Killer was a serial killer who terrorised the San Francisco Bay Area in the late 1960s and early 1970s. His identity has spawned countless theories over the years, but nobody can say with certainty who he really was. During a recent panel discussion at the Tribeca Festival alongside renowned filmmaker Steven Soderbergh, Fincher addressed the criticism he faced following the release of the film.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Fincher said, "There was so much flak after Zodiac came out about people saying, ‘Why didn’t you go down this rabbit hole? Why did you only go down the Graysmith rabbit hole?' That’s the book that we bought. We didn’t buy everyone’s book about the Zodiac.”

Fincher added, "You have a responsibility to make sure that you are saying what you want to say because chances are they can deck you in an airport. So you want to be conscious and be smart about it. Making movies about things that are ripped from headlines is a slippery slope. I think it’s important to be responsible, and by the same token, you also have to entertain an audience.”

How Zodiac Killer captured the popular imagination

The killer gained notoriety for a series of confirmed murders and letters sent to the media and police, which included cryptic codes and taunting messages. His victims were young couples and a male cab driver. Despite an extensive investigation and numerous suspects, he was never apprehended, and his true identity remains unknown to this day. Perhaps due to the enigma surrounding the killer's identity, the case has fascinated true crime enthusiasts and has inspired various books, films, and documentaries.

What was Zodiac, the movie, all about?

As already mentioned, Zodiac was based on the true events surrounding the Zodiac killer and the extensive investigation that followed. The film featured an ensemble cast, including Jake Gyllenhaal as Robert Graysmith, Mark Ruffalo as Inspector David Toschi, and Robert Downey Jr. as Paul Avery. The movie also featured Chloë Sevigny, John Carroll Lynch, and Anthony Edwards in supporting roles.