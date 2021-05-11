Dave Bautista joins ‘Knives Out’ sequel

Hollywood star Dave Bautista has been roped in for Daniel Craig starrer ‘Knives Out’ sequel.

Plot details of the sequel to the hit film have been kept under wraps. The sequel will have Daniel Craig return in the whodunit crime thriller.

The film will be helmed by Rian Johnson. He will also produce with Ram Bergman under their T-Street banner. The movie is set to start shooting this summer in Greece.

‘Knives Out’ was released via Lionsgate in 2019, garnering an Oscar nomination and $311.4 million at the box office on a $40 million budget.