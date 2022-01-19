Daniel Radcliffe to play Grammy-winning musician ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic

‘Harry Potter’ star Daniel Radcliffe will next take up the role of Grammy-winning musician ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic. It will be a film titled ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ that will exclusively stream on The Roku Channel.

The project is produced by Funny Or Die and Tango. Yankovic co-wrote the film’s script with Eric Appel, who is also set to direct the project.

The synopsis of the film reads: “The biopic holds nothing back, exploring every facet of Yankovic’s life, from his meteoric rise to fame with early hits like ‘Eat It’ and ‘Like a Surgeon’ to his torrid celebrity love affairs and famously depraved lifestyle. ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ takes audiences on a truly unbelievable journey through Yankovic’s life and career, from gifted child prodigy to the greatest musical legend of all time.”

In a statement, the singer said, “When my last movie UHF came out in 1989, I made a solemn vow to my fans that I would release a major motion picture every 33 years, like clockwork. I’m very happy to say we’re on schedule. And I am absolutely thrilled that Daniel Radcliffe will be portraying me in the film. I have no doubt whatsoever that this is the role future generations will remember him for.”

For those unversed, ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic is the biggest-selling comedy recording artist of all time and a five-time Grammy winner.