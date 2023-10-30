Daniel Radcliffe is in "awe” of his six-month-old son

Hollywood actor Daniel Radcliffe is a big fan of his infant. Father to six-month-old boy, Daniel revealed that he is in complete “awe” of his son. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the Harry Potter star said, that the feeling of being a father is “awesome” and added, “I’ve kind of really enjoyed the first six months. He’s incredible and I’m just, like, in awe.”

Daniel Radcliffe became a father with the child of his longtime girlfriend, Erin Darke. They welcomed their first son in April, a month after news broke that the couple was expecting. The actors met on the set of 2013’s Kill Your Darlings, in which he played famous poet Allen Ginsberg, and Darke portrayed a woman he has a sexual encounter within a library.

Daniel is currently starring in Merrily We Roll Along on Broadway. On becoming a father, he recently told news portals that spending time with his baby is now a priority. “I really like spending time with him, and I think I’m gonna miss him when I go back to work later in the year. I think I’ll probably work a little bit less for the next few years,” Daniel added at the time.

