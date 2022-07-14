Daniel Kaluuya not to be a part of ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

Oscar-winner Hollywood actor Daniel Kaluuya will not be part of Marvel Comics’ upcoming action movie ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’, reported Variety. The upcoming superhero film is the highly awaited sequel to the 2018 superhit film ‘Black Panther’ which was directed by Ryan Coogler. Kaluuya recently told Rotten Tomatoes that his exit from the second instalment of the film is due to a commitment to star in Jordan Peele’s upcoming horror film ‘Nope’, which is slated for a July 22 release.

The shooting of ‘Wakanda Forever’ was finished in March and is ready for November 11, 2022. In 'Black Panther', Kaluuya plays W'Kabi, who is T'Challa/Black Panther's best friend and the head of security for Wakanda, a fictional African kingdom, and its Border Tribe.

The sequel to the superhero movie was announced in mid-2019. Following the death of ‘Black Panthers’ lead actor, Chadwick Boseman, due to colon cancer in 2020, Marvel Studios made an announcement that they would not be casting any new face for the role of T’Challa. Instead, the sequel will focus on other characters from the world of 'Black Panther,' while also honouring Boseman's legacy.

Also Read: What does 'Love' mean in 'Thor Love and Thunder'? The meaning of India Hemsworth's character name explained

Actors Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, and Angela Bassett will return to reprise their roles in the new instalment of the franchise. New members have been added to the sequel with Dominique Thorne, who is making her Marvel debut as Riri Williams/Ironheart, and Michaela Coel and Tenoch Huerta, whose roles have not been revealed.

'Black Panther,' an American sci-fi action film produced by Kevin Feige, was a commercial success and received widespread acclaim from audiences. The film received an Academy Award for Best Original Score.