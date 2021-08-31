Daniel Augustin joins ‘HIMYM’ spinoff, 'How I Met Your Father'

Actor Daniel Augustin has been roped in for ‘How I Met Your Mother’ spinoff ‘How I Met Your Father’. It will be a recurring role in the straight-to-series spinoff of the long running CBS comedy.

He will replace Brandon Micheal Hall, who had been originally cast in the role but had to exit due to a scheduling conflict.

The spinoff show has been created and written by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger. Meet the cast of 'How I Met Your Father', HIMYM's much-awaited spinoff

The show ‘How I Met Your Father’ is set in the near future, with Sophie (Hilary Duff) telling her son the story of how she met his father, much like Josh Radnor (and Bob Saget’s) Ted Mosby did in the original series. The story starts in 2021 where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options.

Augustin will play Ian.



Hilary Duff also produces the series with How I Met Your Mother creators Carter Bays and Craig Thomas executive producing How I Met Your Father, which comes from 20th Television. Adam Londy serves as co-executive producer.