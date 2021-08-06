Dakota Johnson starrer ‘The Lost Daughter’ acquired by Netflix ahead of Venice premiere

Maggie Gyllenhaal’s feature directorial debut 'The Lost Daughter' is all set to the premier worldwide at the 2021 Venice Film Festival. The streaming giant Netflix has now acquired the US rights and remaining territories globally.



As per the Deadline, the deal was negotiated by Endeavor Content and includes most major markets. The film was shot in Greece in 2020 and no release date has been announced yet.



Starring Olivia Colman, Jessie Buckley, Dakota Johnson, Peter Sarsgaard and Paul Mescal, the movie is based on Elena Ferrante’s 2006 novel of the same name.



Maggie Gyllenhaal, who is also a producer, adapted the screenplay herself based on Ferrante’s novel, and the story follows a woman whose beach vacation takes a dark turn when she begins to confront the troubles of her past.



Responding to Netflix's acquiring the rights, Gyllenhaal says, “I’m thrilled to be working with Netflix again. They have supported so much of the work I am most proud of, and this is no exception. Netflix has consistently championed filmmakers that excite and inspire me and I’m delighted to be included in that company.”

Netflix previously released Gyllenhall-starrer 'The Kindergarten Teacher'.