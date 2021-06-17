Cynthia Erivo to star in remake of ‘The Rose’ for Searchlight

Cynthia Erivo Photograph:( Twitter )
Hollywood actress Cynthia Erivo will star in the remake of the 1979 musical drama ‘The Rose’.
The original featured Bette Midler in the original 20th Century Fox as a self-destructive female rock star who struggles to deal with the constant pressures of her career and the demands of those around her. The new project will be a contemporary take on the high price of fame.
The remake is bankrolled by Searchlight Pictures which will produce alongwith Erivo and Solome Williams via their Edith’s Daughter banner.